Burna Boy, Wizkid release new song, B.D’or

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singers, Burna Boy and Wizkid, have finally released their much-anticipated single titled “B.D’or”.

In early December, Wizkid had made the announcement during his Made in Lagos tour where he performed with Burna Boy at the 02 Arena, London.

“By the way tonight, I want you all to know something tonight. Burna Boy and I are dropping a new song. We got a new video, everything coming for you guys,” Wizkid had announced to the excited fans.

Earlier on Tuesday, the duo shared a snippet of the song as they posed with Ballon D’or awards, which further fuelled anticipation from their fans.

Finally letting the cat out of the bag, Burna Boy announced on Tuesday evening that the song has been released.

Wizkid also shared Burna Boy’s post on his Instagram story – his own way of announcing the new release.

A video of the song has also been shared on Burna Boy’s official YouTube page.

In an hour, the three-minute song has received almost 50,000 views, as at the time of filing this report.

Wizkid had in 2020 featured Burna Boy in “Ginger”, one of his hit track of his Made in Lagos album.

Copyright PUNCH.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

Sourced From Nigerian Music