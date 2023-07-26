Buhari’s former aide warns Davido, other artists to avoid ‘grave mistakes’ in music videos

Former President Muhamadu Buhari’s aide, Bashir Ahmed has warned singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido and other Nigerian music artists to avoid grave mistakes in their music videos while being creative.

Bashir who gave out the warning in a tweet on Monday was reacting to the decision by Davido to delete the short clip from the controversial video of his signee, Logos Olori’s new single ‘Jaye Lo’ which he shared on Twitter.

In the short video shared by Davido introducing Lagos Olori, some persons were seen praying and dancing in front of a mosque and it attracted wide condemnation with many calling on the singer to remove it and tender an apology to Muslims for “disrespecting” Islam.

After initially ignoring the criticisms, Davido deleted what Ahmad described as an “offensive” video from his page at the weekend.

And reacting to the development, the Kano-born politician and former House of Representatives aspirant, said it was good to learn that Davido had “deleted the offensive and hurtful video.”

“Hopefully, the entire scene will also be deleted from the actual footage before releasing it to the market, and we humbly urge that the same grave mistake should never happen again from him or anyone else,” he tweeted.

“Let’s strive to listen with empathy, understand with an open heart, and respect each other’s values and beliefs…”

In other news, Davido has rewarded the honesty and integrity of a dedicated staff member at Eko Hotel and Suites, Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, with the sum of $10k after she returned $70.000 to hotel management.

In an incident in Lagos, Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary discovered a misplaced bag containing a significant sum of $70,000 in one of the hotel’s suites.

Upon hearing about this extraordinary act of honesty, Davido expressed his admiration and appreciation on his social media page.

He quoted a tweet on Twitter and pledged to reward Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary with $10,000 for her integrity and exemplary behavior.

Davido’s statement garnered significant attention and sparked reactions from many people who shared their thoughts and praises on the comment page.

