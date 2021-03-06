Buhari: ‘Nigeria’s unity not negotiable’, Obafemi Martins speaks on ‘issue’ with Burna Boy | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

Buhari: ‘Nigeria’s unity not negotiable’

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, 4th March, met with Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, in Abuja where he enjoined all Nigerians to go about their lawful businesses as “the country’s unity is not negotiable” – The Punch reports

Governor Bello commended the efforts of the president toward addressing national challenges, stated that the President has expressed concerns over the insecurity in the land.

“As the commander in chief, he has assured everyone of us based on his security meeting yesterday, that Nigeria is going to be secured, safe and prosperous, and I believe in him 100 per cent,” governor Bello stated.

Wike: FG needs to apologise to Rivers for 2015 crisis

Rivers governor, Nyesome Wike has stated that the federal government owes the people of his state an apology for “abandoning” them in 2015 – The Cable reports

The governor, speaking on Thursday, 4th March, at the opening of the government house clinic and administrative building in state capital, Port Harcourt, said he approached President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 to assist in addressing insecurity in Rivers, but was ignored.

“In 2015, when we came on board, there were so many insecurities in the state. I was shouting. I ran to the federal government. I said ‘look, help me; give special forces, as I heard you give to others.’ They said ‘no’,” the governor said.

Obafemi Martins speaks on ‘issue’ with Burna Boy

Former Super Eagles forward, Obafemi Martins, has finally commented on the social media face-off between him and Grammy-nominated singer Burna Boy.

Taking to Instagram, the talented player urged fans to remain calm by adding that they should stop “disgracing” him and Burna Boy.

See Post Here:

Insecurity: Many feared abducted in fresh bandit attack

There are fresh reports of many persons being abducted by bandits in Zamfara State during an attack in Ruwan Tofa, Maru Local Government – Premium Times reports

According to locals, the bandits invaded the community at night, setting houses, silos and other physical structures on fire.

“I cannot say the exact number of those kidnapped because they are many. Women and children constitute the majority of those abducted,” an undisclosed source added.

Saudi Arabia celebrates Nigeria on implementation of oil output cut

Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia Energy Minister on Thursday, 4th March, congratulated Nigeria on the full implementation of compensation cuts to make up for oil overproduction – The Guardian reports

The minister congratulated Nigeria at a meeting of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Geneva.

Nigeria is also set to celebrate its 50th anniversary of being an OPEC member in 2021.

“I sincerely congratulate Nigeria on completing the compensation (for oil overproduction),” bin Salman said.

Michael is a dynamic writer who is still exploring the nuances of life and being human. When I’m not writing, I’m out with friends or spending nice time alone watching movies or TV Shows.

Michael is available on Twitter and Instagram @TheMichaelFaya

Sourced From Nigerian Music