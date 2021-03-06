You are here
I Started With Less Than 5k Dollars As A Musician
I Started With Less Than $5K Dollars As A Musician

Nigerian superstar musician, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, alias Wizkid, has revealed that he started with less than $5,000 dollars as a musician.

The singer disclosed this during his recent interview with Tony Elumelu Foundation.

The father of three also shared some business tips. One of the important tips he shared is that young people should never take no for an answer no matter what.

In his words:

”Never to take no for an answer. when I started, I was the youngest person making music basically. Everywhere I went to, I was pretty much the youngest person so, I just never took no for an answer and I was always determined. So that has really helped shape me into the man that I am right now. I don’t take no for an answer. If I think about anything, I go for it.” 

Watch the full video below:

Sourced From Nigerian Music

