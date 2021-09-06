Buhari mourns ‘Forest’, legendary singer

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness at the demise of legendary poet and singer, Alhaji Muhammadu Ishaq, famously called “Forest” who breathed his last on Saturday.

His message was contained in a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu on Sunday.

President Buhari recalled the last visit to him by “Forest” three months ago on the occasion of the last Sallah in Daura during which issues of his health were extensively discussed.

“His passing away is a loss to our party, the All Progressives Congress, a party he vigorously marketed using his unparalleled talent as a singer, and a loss to the Hausa society and our cultural world at large. He will be remembered as a poetic legend,” said the President.

President Buhari expressed his condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers across generations who were enthralled by his brilliant political songs.

Sourced From Nigerian Music