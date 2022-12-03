“Broke boys, y’all aren’t rappers” Wizkid replies Oladips, others over controversial statement on rap music

Afrobeats singer, Ayo Balogun better known as Wizkid has finally replied rapper, Oladips and others over his controversial statement on rap music.

Kemi Filani news reported that Wizkid had infuriated many when he dissed the rap industry for being dead and boring.

The likes of MI Abaga and Oladips countered him. Oladips went as far as releasing a diss track to express his disappointment at his statement.

Taking to his Snapchat, Wizkid declared Oladips as a broke boy. He stated that he wasn’t talking about him and other upcoming rappers as he doesn’t rate them as one.

According to him,Nasty C, Sarkodie, and Black Sheriff are the only rappers in Africa.

He advised them to keep sending their fathers rap videos, and he could watch so he can help their mother’s life.

“Can’t believe broke boys really thought Big Wiz will talk abt y’all wow! Y’all not even rappers! Nasty C/Sarkodie/Black Sheriff the only rappers in Africa. Y’all dick fucks

Y’all keep sending una poppy rap videos! I go dey watch maybe I fit help una mama life!”.

Wizkid declares rap music as dead and boring

Wizkid’s response is coming days after he stirred the internet with his opinion on rap music in Nigeria.

In a recent interview, the award-winning singer declared the genre of music dead and boring.

The father of four said that he doesn’t listen to rap music because it’s “dead and boring”.

He added that rappers always follow the same method, and rap on the same beats and the same flow.

Wizkid made this known during an interview with 10 magazine, he said,

“Afrobeats is the new pop. I said two million copies in America off of one song! Even some American artists don’t have a diamond record. If I’m being honest. I don’t listen to any other genre of music anymore.

I don’t listen to rap – that shit is boring to me. It’s dead now, it’s tired. These guys do the same shit, rap on the same beats and the same flows”.

His comment on the rap industry, didn’t sit well with many as they dragged him for it”.

Oladips slams Wizkid

Rapper, Oladips and a few Nigerian music lovers got disappointed and criticized him for uttering such remarks.

While freestyling to the beat of American rapper, Kanye West’s ‘Good Morning’, Oladips dragged the Afrobeats superstar for uttering disappointing remarks about rappers whereas, he failed to contribute to the growth of fellow Nigerian rappers.

He also bragged about his rap talent and also referenced Starboy record signee,Terri by describing his musical career growth as being stunted.

Veteran rapper, MI Abaga also countered Wizkid‘s comments about rap music and went ahead to list names of Nigerian rap singers such as Vector, A.Q, Falz, Ladipoe, Blaqbonez, Ice Prince, Ajebo Hustlers and other singers who are currently the rave of the moment while also noting that the genre is on ‘the rise.’

The 41-year-old rapper wrote on Twitter: “Aq – winning. SDC – winning. Falz – winning. M – I de try. VEC – winning. Poe – winning. Odumodu- winning. Yp – winning.

“BlaqBonez – winning. Dan dizzy – winning. Ajebo hustlers – winning. Ice – winning. etc etc etc… point is that rap is on the rise!”.

He added, “The energy around HIP-HOP right now feels right.. I know most rappers are still not the most popular yet.. but right now is the time for us to focus on the craft.. just keep getting better.. this year we did so well as a genre and next year we grow!!!!”

