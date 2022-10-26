Bridget Thapwile Soko stripped of Degree after burning  it in frustration for failing to get a job

Malawian young woman has had her academic qualifications revoked after a video, in which she was seen burning her university degree as a show of frustration that she could not find a job, went viral on social media.

Malawian young woman has had her academic qualifications revoked after a video

Privately-run Exploits University to unprecedented action in the capital, Lilongwe, telling Bridget Thapwile Soko that it was disappointed with the video because it tarnished the image of the institution and said it had decided to invalidate her learner’s degree certificate with immediate effect.

Photo From YouTube Zuneth Sattar; Malawi’s Gupta who captured Malawi Govt (State Capture under Chakwera)

Ms Soko was awarded a degree in business administration upon completing a four-year course with the university but was heard in the video saying she had decided to burn it because she saw no value in it.

Unemployment is a serious problem in Malawi and was one of the key campaign issues in the last general election. President Lazarus Chakwera, then an opposition leader, promised he would create a million jobs in his first year in office.