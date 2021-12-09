BREAKING: Top Kenyan Music Star Risks 14 Years Jail Term After Announcing He Is Gay

A member of Kenya’s afro-pop band, Sauti Sol has come out as gay.

The public declaration made by Willis Chimano, one of the members of the pop group, came as he explained the idea behind his new song, Friday Feeling, in which he featured members of the LGBT community.







“No hiding anymore,” he told local media.

He said he was now living his truth and would use his music to challenge toxic masculinity, prejudices and hypocrisy, BBC News reports.

Chimano has never publicly come out as gay though he has in the past been spotted with male partners.

The public declaration could be a boost to the fight for LGBT rights in Kenya, where gay sex is criminalised and punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

Sourced From Nigerian Music