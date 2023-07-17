You are here
Breaking: Lawyer emerges winner of Nigerian Idol Season 8

Talented singer and lawyer, Victory Gbakara, has emerged winner of Nigerian Idol Season 8.

The Lawyer won the eighth edition of Nigeria’s favourite reality television music talent show on Sunday night.

Gbakara was announced winner at the season finale having secured more votes from viewers than runner-up, Precious Mac.

For winning the show, which ran for 16 weeks, Gbakara won N35 million cash prize and other prizes worth millions of Naira.

