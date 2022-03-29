Boomplay and 9mobile partner for affordable music streaming in Nigeria

While unveiling the new partnership, Dele Kadiri, General Manager at Boomplay Nigeria, said, “We are very optimistic about cementing a business relationship with 9Mobile, which will grant many more Nigerians access to the music they love through affordable data packages.”

In his remarks, Kenechukwu Okonkwo, 9Mobile’s Director of Product Innovation and Business Development, said, “Nigerians love great music and 9mobile is passionate about what excites Nigerians, which is why we are excited about working with Boomplay to deliver quality and affordable premium music streaming to Nigerians. The highspeed connectivity that comes with our data packages will ensure a seamless experience for users.”

The music streaming packages come in daily, weekly and monthly subscription variants and all three variants come bunded with generous complimentary data, which customers can use for all internet/online activities. 9Mobile customers can subscribe to these packages through a USSD code, charged from their airtime balance. For instance, customers can dial *229*3*10# for Boomplay daily subscription plus 300MB all internet data at N150. Boomplay weekly subscription plus 1GB all internet Data is available for N500 only by dialing *229*4*16#; while customers who prefer the Boomplay monthly plan plus a massive 3.49GB all internet data can subscribe for N1,500, by dialing *229*2*38#.

Boomplay continues to drive the growth and advancement of music streaming across Africa and this partnership further propels Boomplay’s vision and commitment.

#FeatureByBoomplayx9Mobile

Sourced From Nigerian Music