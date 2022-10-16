Black Sherif Inspired My ‘On God’ Song – Shatta Wale admits

Shatta Wale has admitted that Black Sherif inspired his immediate monster hit single ‘On God’.

Shatta Wale recorded and released ‘On God’ while in the United States. The song quickly gained airwaves after its release.

According to Shatta Wale, he recorded the song as a result of the derogatory remarks and comparative statements by the Ghanaian entertainment industry players.

He recorded the song to prove a point after critics started comparing him to Black Sherif who is a novice in the game but enjoying his newest stardom.

“As I was in America, people were comparing me to a whole lot of people and stuff like that. For instance, when Black Sherif just dropped his single, everybody started saying a whole lot of things. So I was like, God, you can’t let these people get us like that. Let’s do something,” he said.

He used 45 minutes to record the song.

“So I performed the rhythms and recorded everything in around 45 minutes. I then went to bed. It was then despatched to Jupiter.”

Meanwhile, his Gift Of God album is scheduled to be released on October 17, 2022, according to the dancehall trailblazer. It features Nigerian superstar Naira Marley. It is also believed to have guest appearances from many international icons.

The first song off the album dubbed ‘Cash Out’ will be released before the album.

