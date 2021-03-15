Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy wins her first Grammy for Brown Skin Girl music video

Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter featured in the music video for Brown Skin Girl. Pic credit: Beyonce/YouTube

Blue Ivy Carter, Beyonce and Jay-Z’s 9-year-old daughter, has won her first Grammy.

Blue Ivy became one of the youngest artists to ever win a Grammy when she shared a Best Music Video award with her mom, Beyoncé, and the Nigerian Afrobeats star Wizkid.

The Recording Academy announced Blue Ivy’s first Grammy earlier today on Twitter. Beyoncé and Wizkid were tagged in the tweet, alongside a hashtag for Ivy who does not yet have a Twitter account.

“Congrats Best Music Video winner – ‘BROWN SKIN GIRL’ @Beyonce #BlueIvy @wizkidayo… #GRAMMYs,” The Recording Academy tweeted.

Blue Ivy featured in Brown Skin Girl song and music video

Brown Skin Girl is from Beyoncé’s 2019 soundtrack album, The Lion King: Gift.

Brown Skin Girl featured Blue Ivy alongside Wizkid and the Guyanese singer Saint Jhn. The accompanying music video also featured Blue Ivy and Wizkid.

Beyonce and Wizkid sing most of the verses and choruses of the song together, while Blue Ivy sings the closing lines: “Brown skin girl/Your skin just like pearls/The best thing in the world/I’d never trade you for anybody else, singin’.”

Other tracks of the Lion King album featured U.S. artists, such as Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, and Pharrell Williams.

The album also featured other top Nigerian artists, including Tiwa Savage and Burna Boy (Damini Ogulu), who won his first Grammy in the Best Global Music Album category for his album Twice as Tall.

Reactions on social media

Fans have been sharing congratulatory messages on Twitter after The Recording Academy announced Blue Ivy’s first Grammy.

Although many social media users announced that Blue Ivy is the youngest artist to ever win a Grammy, she is, in fact, the second youngest.

Leah Peasall is the youngest person to ever win a Grammy. She won the Grammy for Best Album along with her sisters who make up the group, The Peasall Sisters.

Leah was 8 years old when she and her sisters won the award in 2002 for their soundtrack album, O Brother, Where Art Thou?

The country singer LeAnn Rimes also won a Grammy for best new artist in 1997 when she was only 14 years old.

This is not the first award that Blue Ivy has won for Brown Skin Girl. She won a Bet Award in June 2020 and an NAACP Image Award in February.

