Beyonce gives £8,000 grant to Nigerian-owned restaurant in London

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, American music star popularly known as Beyonce, has selected a popular Nigerian-owned restaurant in North London as one of ten winners to receive a grant.

According to ITV news on Tuesday, the Black Parade Small Business Impact Luncheon was created by Beyoncé’s BeyGood Foundation to “celebrate people, communities, and small businesses impacted by economic inequities worldwide”, with Beyoncé committing £806,400 to support businesses.

The restaurant, Chuku’s, which is located in Tottenham was selected to receive £8,000 by Beyoncé’s foundation.

Emeka Frederick, co-founder of Chuku’s, expressing his happiness said, “This grant couldn’t be more welcome. Chuku’s, like other restaurants that don’t have a financial reserve, has been battered by lockdowns and the cost of living crisis.

“Every day, we’re fighting to stay open to make it to our fourth birthday. This money will make that fight a little easier and allow us to continue celebrating Nigerian culture on Tottenham’s High Road for the time being.”

The luncheon was held at the Four Seasons in Tower Hill where over 100 entrepreneurs gathered at the event with the chance to win £806,000 in prizes.

Sourced From Nigerian Music