Bethel Church Promotes Musical Concert

The history of music could be said to have begun before creation. Christian philosophers some who incidentally double as musicologists in their own right posit that there are some angels in heaven whose primary duty to God Almighty is nothing but to continue to sing in their theatrical voices, praising God in His divine Majesty and Glory.

In the old testament, bible scholars were made to believe that before the era of kingship, music made with flute, tambourine and other instrument played a vital role in the successful military campaigns by some Jewish leaders against their enemies.

Even in the medieval era up to the 18th century it turned out quite a lot of masters of music like Handel who produced. “The Messiah” and other classical works of music.

Little wonder in recent times, most of the best musicians grew from the church. In other words, the church serves as a veritable ground to groom, nurture and harvest hidden musical talents. Following this, it is not arguable that most musical idols and song writers cut their teeth from the musical concerts and fiestas organized by various churches.

The Choirmaster of Bethel Anglican Church, Amadi-Ama and the Assistant Music Director in the Diocese of Okrika, Bro Adokiye Iyaye by the permission of the Vicar /Supt/ Archideacon, Ven. Ibisabo Inichinbia and the Parochial Church Committee (PCC) as it had been in the yore put together a musical concert tagged “Jesus the Rock of our Salvation” which was taken from the book of Matt 16:17 -19.

The musical concert which featured “St Peter” an oratorio composed by John Knowles Paine done by the Bethel Anglican Church Choir alias God’s Own Choir converted the large church auditorium to a melting pot and brought together music lovers of various genres, captains of industry, retired civil servants, musicologists and many fun lovers.

The concert which was conducted by Mr. Iyaye assisted by a renowned musicologists, Mr. David Felegha who also doubled as a guest accompanist collaborated to produce a magical music effect that shook the roof top of the concert venue with shouts of joy.

The musical perfection and excellence rendered by God’s Own Choir became even more awesome as John Knowles Paine’s St Peter parts one and two were performed in angelic voices on earth and caused a standing ovation, a very loud clapping by lovers of such sophisticated classical music.

During the concert other church’s choirs like St. John’s Anglican Church Abuloma, St. Bartholomew Fimie/ Somiari, St Jude’s Church, Amadi-Ama, All Souls Anglican Church, Ousogu and Church of Transfiguration Ojoegbe also participated in the concept.

In order to add more colour and fun to the fiesta, a body known as Friends of the Choir of Bethel Anglican Church, Amadi-ama which comprises men and women of music lovers and retired choristers rendered a hymnal song that equally attracted a very loud applause from the audience.

Speaking on the performance of God’s Own Choir, a former Permanent Secretary in the Rivers State’s Civil Service, Sir (Barr.) Minabelem Michael West praised the choir for its wonderful musical work renditions, adding that this is not just ordinary singing but far more than that and urged them to soar higher.

In his closing remarks, the Ven. Ibisabo Inichinbia thanked the host choir, Bethel Anglican Church Choir and congratulated them for a successful concert. He said the sky will not be their limit but a starting point and advised them to work even harder.

By: Okwein Parker

Sourced From Nigerian Music