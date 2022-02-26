Being in US Navy not affecting my music career –Gio the Great

Budding singer, Giovanni Amadi, aka Gio the Great, has said being a member of the United States of America Navy does not disturb his music career.

He told Saturday Beats, “I started my journey as a recording artiste at the age of 18, as I found myself in and out of the studio putting songs together. However, I have belonged to choirs in school and church since I was 11. I also used to perform spoken word poetry.

“However, after the release of my first recorded project titled, ‘The Igbo Boy Files’, I enlisted in the Navy and I have been serving on active duty since. My family is my major motivation for me to follow my music dreams while juggling a Navy tour. Contrary to what some may think, my job in the Navy does not affect my music career. I handle both sides of my life well and make sure there is always a balance.”

Recalling the role his family played in influencing his music career, he said, “Music has always been a huge part of me. I come from a music loving family full of musicians and passionate fans.

“I was inspired by the afrobeat and reggae songs played in the house by my father and I used to mimic the creativity on display. I idolise Michael Jackson, Fela Kuti and Flavour.”

The 21-year-old US-based singer stated that he is currently cooking up ‘sweet melodies’ for his fans to enjoy.

