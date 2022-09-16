Atiku capable of resetting Nigeria, says PDP New Generation

A youth and women group in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), identified as PDP New Generation, has stated that only the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has the capacity to reset the country.

A statement by spokesperson of the group, Nikky Onyeri, stated: “Today, the country is divided along ethnic and religious lines and the only option is Atiku Abubakar, who is popularly called ‘The Unifier.’ The citizens are confident of his political sagacity, capacity, ideologies and plans.

She said that Atiku is the only candidate who has promised to restructure the country and devolve powers to component states, as well as upgrade the security architecture to help in curbing the insecurity ravaging the country.

“He has talked about attracting foreign direct investment and has also affirmed his willingness to restore investors’ confidence in our economy to ease investment, especially in the non-oil sector.

“Nigerians look at him with confidence and hope, and that is why from Adamawa to Katsina, to Kano and wherever he goes, brooms are being burnt and the popular song “APC Sai Mun Bata Wuta” meaning (APC must be dealt with) from a famous Hausa musician (Naziru Sarkin waka) is being played and danced to by citizens to showcase rejection of the APC government.”