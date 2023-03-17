ASUU strike: My focus now on music, says Rema

Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor aka Rema, who disclosed that he gained admission into the University of Lagos in 2022, said he ditched schooling due to the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

The 22-year-old musician revealed that he gained admission to satisfy his mum’s wish for him to complete his education.

However, after his admission, ASUU went on an eight-month strike which grounded all federal universities.

In a recent interview with Count Down Radio, he revealed that he had decided to ditch studying for a first degree because lecturers went on strike.

“I got admission last year but I bailed on it. I bailed on it because they went on strike,” he said.

Taken aback, the interviewer, who seemed surprised about his response, sought clarification saying, “They what? Which university?”

Rema continued, “University of Lagos. In fact, all schools went on strike in Nigeria.

“So they are back but it took a couple of months. But I wanted to really like strategise how I was going to do part-time schooling and touring but the whole strike made it look awkward. It was like a glitch so I just had to move on from it.”

“So are you gonna pass on it?” the host asked.

“I’m going to pass on it,” Rema replied. “Because right now, life is crazy, life is fast. So, Yeah! Right now, I’m full of music, I told my mum.”

Though Rema had earlier revealed his mom truly desired that he acquired a tertiary education, he, however, noted she was fine with his decision to forgo studies and focus fully on music.

“My uom is fine with it. She travels with me too. She was in London with me but it was quite cold so she had to run back home,” he added.

