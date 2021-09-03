American singer T-Pain guns for feature with Wande Coal

Grammy award-winning singer, T-Pain, has made moves to be featured on one of Wande Coal’s songs.

In a viral live stream video, the American superstar teased his fans with a verse he made for the song he hopes to be featured on by the Nigerian singer.

To make his dream a reality, during the live show, T-Pain called Nima Etminan, the Chief Operations Officer of EMPIRE Distribution, to which Wande Coal has had a deal since Q4 2019, asking him to connect him directly with Wande Coal in order for them to work together.

A collaboration between the duo will add T-Pain to the list of A-list international celebrities that have worked with Nigerian superstars.

In recent times, Justin Bieber collaborated with Wizkid on his Essence song while Drake featured sonorous singer, Tems, on the song ‘Fountain’ off his recently released album, Certified Lover Boy.

Sourced From Nigerian Music