Fans hail Adekunle Gold for new song ‘High’ featuring Davido

Fans have taken to social media to hail Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, for featuring award-winning singer, Davido, in his new song, ‘High’.

Adekunle Gold took to his Instagram page on Friday morning to announce the release of the new song after giving a snippet on the previous day.

In his announcement, Adekunle Gold also revealed that the song was produced by Pheelz and mastered by Vtek.

The uptempo record, which lasts for less than four minutes, is themed around the love for the ‘high’ life which includes living luxuriously without worries.

Reacting to the new jam, fans took to Twitter to hail the singers for the new song.

A fan, @novaculah, said, “Adekunle Gold hasn’t missed this year. Bangers after bangers. High is a jam and a half.”

Hailing both singers, @Edikan_v tweeted, “Davido and Adekunle Gold added something to this high song. i love it.”

“Adekunle Gold and Davido were actually high in the process of recording that song,” said @badmus_fazaz while @horlar_scot stated that the song is a “banger.”

“It has been an amazing year for Adekunle Gold and the singer brings another banger “High“, this time with Davido,” @oyagivedem said.

This song comes shortly after Adekunle released his song ‘Sinner’ featuring American singer, Lucky Daye.

