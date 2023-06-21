American Business Mogul Bill Gates Excited to See Nigerian Music Stars Burna Boy and Rema During Visit to Nigeria

American business mogul, Bill Gates, expressed his excitement over the opportunity to see Nigerian music stars Burna Boy and Rema during his visit to Nigeria. Gates mentioned this during his opening address at an event in Lagos State on Wednesday. The visit was part of the Gates Foundation‘s commitment to working closely with communities and leaders to support innovation.

Gates revealed that his 20-year-old youngest daughter, Phoebe, was particularly thrilled about his visit to Nigeria and the possibility of meeting Afrobeats stars

Sourced From Nigerian Music