Texas, USA – Alex Chukwu, popularly known by his stage name Xander 042, is a USA-based Nigerian music artist and songwriter bringing in a new wave of music in the Nigerian music space with his Afrobeat music. He has delivered hits such as Overload, Egwumaramma, Chop-Life, and Biafra.

Xander 042 considers Bob Marley and Michael Jackson as his role models and has worked with several A-lists artists in his career.“I found my passion in music early on, but it hasn’t been an easy road for me. I started my music career in a church choir and have set up a personal studio today. It is a game of survival, and only the strong survive. I have been holding on to the struggle, and this is where it has gotten me,” said Xander 042 of Africa was born in 042 Enugu State Nigeria.

The Nigerian music industry is growing exponentially, and Xander 042 is creating a niche for himself through his melodious, Afro highlife classic fusion music. He has invested in learning the rudiments of singing, such as perfecting his voice and making his compositions to bring his creation to life.

“Part of the refinement is to raise your standard so you become marketable. For instance, for someone with a talent for singing like me, you need to do voice training and learn how to play at least one musical instrument. Then, have a good dress sense, and wear your thinking and creative hat to compose fine songs,” said Xander 042, whose music has appealed to the Africans and top players in the industry, especially from the corporate world.

Xander 042 is currently working with“Low Rock Entertainment International”, an American company based in Texas. It provides a platform for young talent to reach a wider audience with their music. He firmly believes in honing and nurturing one’s talent through consistent practice.

Follow Xander 402 on his journey through Instagram and Twitter .

