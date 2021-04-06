– Advertisement –





US hip hop star Akon has said during his recent trip to Uganda that he will be building a city in that country called the Akon City.

The government of Uganda has already agreed to allocate him land of the size of 1 square mile.

A statement from State House said the president had a fruitful meeting with the Senegalese singer as they discussed a number of investment opportunities in Uganda.

“During the meeting at the president’s countryside home Rwakitura in Kiruhura district, attended by the First Lady Janet Museveni and the Minister of Education and Sports, the president shared with guests many areas of interest and value of the untapped natural resources for investment in the country; many of them with rare natural scenery on the globe,” the statement said.

“The president told the investor that to put investment interests in motion in a short period, government would spot land for him preferably in central region districts or Kalangala district islands,” the statement added.

AKoin currency

The city will operate on AKoin currency, a stellar-based cryptocurrency.

Akon to build Akon city in Uganda by 2036. The government of Uganda has agreed to allocate him land of the size of 1 square mile. The city will operate on AKoin currency, a stellar-based cryptocurrency. @nbstv pic.twitter.com/G4GHuefZFE — Canary Mugume (@CanaryMugume) April 5, 2021

President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni last week spoke highly of Akon as he welcomed him to his office.

The two held discussions with Museveni saying he told AKon and “his wife that Uganda is the best tourism destination, known for its fantastic weather, considering that we are right on the Equator but with a high altitude. This is unique! There are only about two other places gifted that much.”

Museveni said Akon and his wife came to “Uganda in search of business opportunities in a number of sectors like energy, tourism, and infrastructure development. I am happy to engage in such a discussion that will uplift our people and Africa at large.”

Mr. Aliaune Thiam (@Akon ) and his wife, come to Uganda in search of business opportunities in a number of sectors like energy, tourism, and infrastructure development. I am happy to engage in such a discussion that will uplift our people and Africa at large. pic.twitter.com/q0en72sprT — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) April 2, 2021

According to Uganda’s government Akon expressed interest to invest in solar energy, tourism sectors and infrastructure development areas.

“He said he has also identified investment strategies in some other Africa citing Kenya, Congo Brazzaville.”

Senegal deal

Last year the hip hop star announced that a deal to have him build a similar city in Senegal had been finalized.

Just finalized the agreement for AKON CITY in Senegal. Looking forward to hosting you there in the future pic.twitter.com/dsoYpmjnpf — AKON (@Akon) January 13, 2020

Akon’s family originally hails from Senegal and in 2018 he announced plans to build the city in the West African nation where only a new cryptocurrency named after himself – called Akoin will be used.

At the time Akon said the “crypto city” in Senegal will portray “a real-life Wakanda” just like the fictional land of Wakanda in Marvel’s Black Panther.

Akon’s team said has has been given 2,000 acres of land by the President of Senegal to build the city.

Source: Africafeeds.com

