Tanzania’s President orders creation of Covid-19 task force

Tanzania’s new President Samia Suluhu Hassan has ordered her government to form a special task force on the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Hassan said the special task force will have to examine the trend of Covid-19 in the country.

Speaking at the State House in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, the President said Tanzania cannot stand alone at this moment.

“On the issue of Covid-19, I think I should form a Committee of Experts to look at it professionally and then advise the Government, it should not be silenced or rejected or accepted without professional research” she said.

President Hassan added that “We cannot isolate ourselves as an Island but also we cannot accept everything brought to us, we cannot continue just reading about Covid 19 Worldwide, yet Tanzania is all blank, it is incomprehensible.”

Her move could signal a major shift in Tanzania’s approach towards fighting the pandemic which has killed many in the country.

Her predecessor, the late John Magufuli was a cynic and doubter of the severity of Covid-19.

The former president who died last month refused to adopt health protocols to keep citizens safe, a move that was criticized by the global community.

Tanzania has for months now stopped updating its Covid-19 case count and is yet to adopt WHO standardize strategy to fight the pandemic.

Source: Africafeeds.com