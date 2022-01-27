After collaborating with Fireboy, Ed Sheeran set to visit Nigeria

It’s now been released that on the back of that success, Sheeran is set to visit Nigeria. He revealed this during an Instagram Live chat with Fireboy.

Sheeran announced his feature on the show, during Rocket Hour, Elton John‘s Apple Music Radio show.

He said, ““[A friend] said, “Fireboy DML would love you on the remix of this song.” And I’ve just found it really intriguing. So I recorded a verse for it… and it’s a song that’s blowing up in Nigeria and Ghana at the moment and their club scene runs over Christmas.

“So you basically put a song to the club in the middle of December, which would seem a weird thing to do in England. But yeah, so I’ve done the remix for this song, but this is the original and it’s just, it’s an earworm, and it’s addictive, and I’m obsessed with it. I mean, Cherry will tell you, I’ve had this song on repeat constantly in the house for the last week.”

The record has waxed strong since then.

Sourced From Nigerian Music