Infocus International introduces online workshop on FinTech & Crypto

– Advertisement –





Infocus International Group, a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services, has launched a brand new online workshop –FinTech & Cryptocurrency which will be commencing live on 9 March 2022.

This is a live online course running over seven sessions. The first two sessions cover FinTech that enable and disrupt existing banking practices by using the possibilities of technology. Participants will identify new challengers that disrupt the status quo.

Participants will see how Alibaba and Starbucks affected payments and how they became a financial services company. Participants will focus on the risks and opportunities, but mostly, participants will identify where the next gold mine lies for financial institutions.

Throughout the online course, we will look at data analytics and what banks have done in the space of systems architecture, payment analytics, behavioural analytics and using neuroscience. All the above requires digital payment solutions.

This begs the question on how to create a digital currency. With blockchain and cryptocurrencies on the rise, the following sessions explain the underlying mechanisms.

– Advertisement –



Firstly, we must understand the basics of cryptography. Then, we must understand the Digital Ledger Technology (DLT). In order to master the workings, we breakdown the Digital Ledger Technology into its hashes and blocks before chaining them together to the blockchain.

Then we compare Bitcoin to other cryptocurrencies. During the course, participants will be given free bitcoin to set up a crypto wallet and make some first payments to the peers. After checking out pitfalls and risks, the course will end with a game reinforcing all the learnings. We encourage critical thinking in participants and present the latest knowledge in this area.

Anna from Italy shared that, “Trainer is simply excellent. Thanks to his clarity, very complex issues become easy and understandable to the great satisfaction of trainees. I go back very often to the notes of that seminar and find them at any time clear and useful.”

Join us and demystify the next paradigm shift in global financial services. Learn more at www.infocusinternational.com/fintech-cryptocurrency.

– Advertisement –





Course Sessions

The stories of FinTech enablers The stories of FinTech disruptors Applications of data analytics Digitalising currency and cryptography Blockchain and the Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin account, security and compliance

Benefits of Attending

Identify areas where FinTech will revolutionise your banking and finance business

Learn from the sharing economy on which clients to target to future revenue stream

Understand the attack on payment systems

Learn how big data is changing everything

Describe the goal of artificial intelligence and machine learning

Recognise the biggest competitor to the financial industry

Appreciate the changes required to the banking business model

Apply the ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ concept to your business

Understand blockchain, Distributed Ledger Technology, cryptocurrencies and the future of currency

Identify the risks and limitations of Distributed Ledger Technology

Identify the threats cryptocurrencies pose to central banks

Want to learn more?

Simply email emilia[at]infocusevent.com or call +65 6325 0210 to obtain your FREE COPY of the event brochure. For more information, please visit https://www.infocusinternational.com/fintech-cryptocurrency.

Sourced from Africa Feeds