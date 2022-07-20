African Development Bank to present report on climate and economics at the Atlantic Council in the US

What: Atlantic Council panel discussion on African Economic Outlook 2022

Who: African Development Bank, Atlantic Council, policymakers, and experts

When: Wednesday, 27 July, 9:30 am Washington DC Time.

Where: Atlantic Council, Washington D.C., and online

The United States-based Atlantic Council will host a panel discussion on the African Development Bank’s African Economic Outlook (AEO) 2022 report on Wednesday, 27 July 2022. This year’s report is an authoritative guide on Africa’s climate crisis.

The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of how to build climate resilience and achieve a just energy transition in Africa. In addition, it offers a detailed country-by-country breakdown of the economic implications of increasingly frequent and severe extreme weather disasters for the 54 countries.

The Bank Group’s Acting Chief Economist/Vice President, Professor Kevin Chika Urama and his team will present the report’s key findings, followed by a discussion by Africa and U.S.-based policy and sector stakeholders.

The African Development Bank Group launched the 2022 African Economic Outlook during its Annual Meetings in May in Accra, Ghana.

The AEO 2022 highlights climate change as a growing threat to lives and livelihoods in Africa and ties in with the United Nations Climate Conference, COP 27, the “African COP,” which Egypt will host in November.

The African Development Bank plans to share the report’s findings with a variety of stakeholders in Africa, Europe, and the United States.

The African Economic Outlook is published annually. It is a tool for economic intelligence, policy dialogue, and operational effectiveness, and provides compelling up-to-date evidence and analytics to inform and support Africa’s decision-makers.

Click here to register.

Click here to watch via livestream.

