Latest Political News In Nigeria For Today, Wednesday, 20th July, 2022

Welcome to the round-up of the latest political news in Nigeria, political gist, highlights of political events, and happenings in Nigeria for today Wednesday, 20th July 2022.

Read all the major political news, political event highlights, and happenings in Nigeria for today on a single page right here.

2023: Tinubu Officially Unveils Shettima As Running Mate

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu has officially unveiled a former Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate.

This is coming two weeks after the former Governor of Lagos State announced the lawmaker as his running mate.

Tinubu announced Shettima as the vice-presidential candidate of the APC during his visit to President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Kastina State.

The APC presidential candidate announced Shettima as his running mate despite outcries over the Muslim/Muslim ticket of the ruling party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Tinubu on Wednesday alongside other APC stalwarts, including the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, officially unveiled Shettima at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

Read more.

After Dumping APC, Kazaure Declares Unwavering Loyalty To Buhari

Jigawa State politician, Muhammad Gudaji Kazaure has reiterated his unwavering loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The lawmaker representing Gwiwa, Roni and Yankwashi Federal Constituency said though he is no longer a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), he still respects the president.

Naija News understands that Kazaure lost his re-election bid on the platform of APC weeks ago. The Senator who is popularly called the speaker of the masses lost his bid to secure the party’s ticket to Arch Mukhtar Muhammad Zanna.

Kazaure in a statement dated Tuesday, July personally signed and made available to newsmen on Tuesday, July 19, said he is now a registered member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Kazaure however said that his loyalty and support for President Buhari and the Nigerian masses remain unshaken.

He alleged that he exited the party because of the injustice meted on him by the party leaders in the State.

Read more.

I’m Still Part Of Tinubu’s Family – Senator Abe Says As He Confirms Exit From Rivers APC

Former lawmaker representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Abe has confirmed his exit from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State.

In a statement to Naija News by his spokesperson, Parry Benson, Abe said that he is still part of the family of the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The former governorship aspirant maintained that he left in order to seek fortune somewhere else.

On the issue of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu presidency, Senator Abe opined that most Nigerians are looking for assurances as to what the future portends.

Read more.

Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Protesting APC Members Storm Party Secretariat

Some aggrieved member of the All Progressives Congress has stormed the national secretariat of the ruling party to express their grievances over the party’s Muslim/Muslim ticket.

The protesters stormed the secretariat almost the same time the party officially unveiled former Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima as the party’s vice presidential candidate.

Naija News had earlier reported that the party announced Shettima as the running mate to Bola Tinubu the presidential candidate of the party, at Shehu Musa Yar’Adua in Abuja.

The protesters which were led by a few party members under the aegis of APC Hausa-Fulani Youth Forum arrived at the Secretariat in six luxury buses and a few cars.

The aggrieved members were seen raising different banners and chanting solidarity songs.

Some of the banners read ‘A cry for justice’, ‘Drop Shettima and give the slot to our Christbrother’shers, and ‘Discrimination and mutual suspicion in our country’ among others.

The Convener of Forum, Abdullahi Bilal Mohamadu who spoke with Punch said they will not stop protesting until the party do the right.

Read more.

After His Unveiling As Tinubu’s Running Mate, Shettima, Zulum Meet Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima.

Naija News reports that Shettima was accompanied to the Presidential Villa by the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum.

This is the first Buhari would ve meeting with Senator Kashim Shettima since he was picked as the running mate of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that Tinubu had officially unveiled a former Governor of Borno State as his running mate.

This is coming two weeks after the former Governor of Lagos State announced the lawmaker as his running mate.

The APC presidential candidate announced Shettima as his running mate despite outcries over the Muslim/Muslim ticket of the ruling party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Read more.

You Are A Good Man – Okowa’s Aide Commends Peter Obi

Ossis Ovie Success, the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has commended the Labour party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on his 61st birthday.

Celebrating the former Anambra governor via a post on his Facebook page, Success stated that Obi is a good man

He explained that while he might not be in support of Obi’s presidential ambition he still admires him.

Read more.

PDP’s Adeleke Receives Certificate Of Return

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Wednesday presented the certificate of return to the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ademola Adeleke, who won the 16th July gubernatorial election in Osun State. It

The National Commissioner for INEC, supervising Osun, Ogun and Oyo states, Prof. Kunle Ajayi, presented the certificate to Adeleke and the deputy governor-elect, Kola Adewusi.

The electoral body presented the certificate 72 hours after Adeleke defeated the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress.

Adeleke polled 403, 371 votes to defeat Oyetola who gathered 375, 027 votes.

The governor-elect while accepting the certificate at a brief ceremony held at Osun INEC head office in Osogbo, dedicated his victory in the governorship election to the memory of his late elder brother, Senator Isiaka Adeleke and the people of the state.

Read more.

Senator Abe Debunks Viral Letter Of Withdrawal From APC

A viral letter of withdrawal from the All Progressives Congres (APC) credited to Senator Magnus Ngei Abe has been refuted by the politician.

Naija News understands a letter was in circulation on Tuesday containing information about the withdrawal of the former Senator representing Rivers South-East senatorial district in the National Assembly from APC.

Senator Abe, however, while speaking on a live programme on Arise News Television on Wednesday morning, admitted that he has dumped the Rivers State chapter of the APC but that the resignation letter in circulation was not from him.

Abe reiterated his unwavering support for the ambition of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Read more.

2023: Tinubu Has Done More Good Than MKO Abiola – APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye has described the party’s presidential flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, as a man of the people.

Naija News reports that Kennedy-Ohanenye was one of the APC presidential aspirants who stepped down for Tinubu at the ruling party’s National Convention in Abuja on June 6.

In a chat with The Punch on Tuesday, the lawyer said that Tinubu has touched lives and helped people into government and political offices without expecting anything in return.

She stated that the former Lagos State Governor shares some similarities with the winner of the June 12, 1993 election, MKO Abiola, in terms of ideology.

The APC chieftain, however, maintained that Tinubu has done more than Abiola in terms of helping the masses and has sown seeds in different areas across the country.

Kennedy-Ohanenye said the APC presidential candidate is known across the length and breadth of the country and has prepared himself for the Presidency for years.

Read more.

Nigeria’s Kemi Badenoch Seeking To Become UK Prime Minister Eliminated From Race

Nigerian-born Kemi Badenoch, seeking to become the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, has been disqualified from the race.

The former Equalities Minister ran an excellent campaign and was hailed for her leadership and honest politics which helped her perform considerably better than anticipated.

The elimination of Badenoch from the race has now left the three remaining candidates, Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak to convince Members of Parliament they deserve a spot in the final two ahead of the next round of voting Wednesday afternoon.

Rishi Sunak secured the highest votes with 118, followed by Penny Mordaunt with 92 votes and the foreign secretary, Liz Truss, who received 86 on the fourth ballot, removing Badenoch from the race after scoring 59 votes.

Read more.

2023: Akwa Ibom PDP Guber Candidate, Eno Threatens To Quit Race Over Certificate Saga

The Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, has vowed to quit the race if his West African Examination Council (WAEC) certificates were forged.

Naija News reports that Eno has been dragged to court by another governorship aspirant, Akan Okon over allegations of WAEC certificate forgery and false age declaration.

In an interview on Tuesday, Eno described the certificates controversy as a distraction, saying that he is ready to accept the judgement of the court.

He said if WAEC proved that he forged his certificates, he will quit being a gubernatorial candidate and Pastor.

Read more.

Davido Reacts As INEC Issues Return Certificate To Adeleke

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido reacted as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday issued a certificate of return to his uncle, Ademola Adeleke.

Naija News had earlier reported that the governor-elect and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party received the certificate at the head office of INEC in Osogbo, the state capital on Wednesday.

The National Commissioner for INEC, supervising Osun, Ogun and Oyo states, Prof. Kunle Ajayi, presented the certificate to Adeleke and the deputy governor-elect, Kola Adewusi.

Davido who had earlier called out the electoral body on Tuesday for delaying in presenting the certificate to his uncle congratulated him upon the presentation of the certificate.

The award-winning singer further stated they put their family name, and his career on the line with faith and God gave them victory.

He added that he would be returning to the studio now that his uncle had been presented with the certificate of return as the governor-elect.

Read more.

