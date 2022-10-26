What: Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program Partnerships Forum

Who: African Development Bank and the Global Center on Adaptation

When: 27 October 2022, 15:00 GMT+2

Where: Windhoek, Namibia (Hybrid format)

The African Development Bank and the Global Center on Adaptation, with the support of partners are convening the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program (AAAP) Partnerships Forum at the 10th Conference on Climate Change and Development in Africa. This will take place on 27th October 2022 in Windhoek, Namibia.

The Forum invites partners to showcase their adaptation work in Africa, align and seek opportunities for scaling up their activity, and raise awareness of relevant initiatives being implemented, connected to the four thematic pillars of the AAAP.

The Forum, to be organized in hybrid format, is designed as an interactive dialogue with participants from public institutions, regional and international organizations, financial institutions, research institutions and academia. The private sector, non-governmental organizations, civil society, and young people will also be represented.

The Forum will provide opportunities for new connections and inputs. It also aims to learn from partners, share innovative approaches and provide an update on AAAP programs and projects.

Register here to join the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program Partnerships Forum online.

