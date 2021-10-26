Actress Etinosa Idemudia berates Gifty Powers for hailing Davido as best father

Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia, has berated reality TV star, Gifty Powers for stating that no other father is better than Nigerian singer, Davido.

Gifty on Sunday hailed Davido for being the best father, because he celebrated the second birthday of his son, Ifeanyi, with the child’s mother, Chioma.

The former Big Brother Naija season two housemate had written on her Instagram stories, “No papa better pass Davido. Periodtt. No matter the saga it is between him and his relationships, he’s always there for his kids; come rain, come shine. And that, I respect and love him.” (sic)

Reacting to the post, Etinosa stated that Davido only did what he was supposed to do as a father, adding that Gifty was using the singer to solve her family problems.

She said, “If you want to talk to your father and your two different baby daddies talk to them directly but please leave our fathers- my dearly beloved father out of it. Trying to even use OBO to settle your family problem.

“Nice try. Not Nigerian women low-key teaching men to be badly behaved. A man does what he is supposed to do as a father to his own child and some low self-esteem women start singing his praises like he’s done something extraordinary. The same way we worship politicians for doing half of what they were actually elected/paid to do.

“I have never seen a woman being praised and worshipped for breastfeeding her own child. If it’s a big deal that a man attended the birthday party of his own son and that has suddenly made him the best father in the world then Omo! Your childhood was rough oh. Sorry.” (sic)

