Access to clean water still a problem as the UN marks World Water Day

In many parts of Africa access to clean water is still a dream far from reality.

Rapid urban growth is one of the reasons.

It is the case of many suburbs of Abidjan in Ivory Coast where residents have to collect water from streams to meet household requirements.

The issue is yet again highlighted as the UN marks World Water Day.

“We’ve got a water problem here. They should do something about it. We’ve had no water in the house for over a year. Everyday we have to come here to collect water. We are tired of it”, complained Martine Toure, a resident in a suburb of Abidjan.

Mrs. Ibrahim is a local resident also unhappy at the effects of untreated water.

“It’s not easy. Some of our kids get stomach infections. I’ve got a pregnant sister currently in the house who has an infection, a chronic infection”, she said.

According to the UN, one in four people, two billion people worldwide lack safe drinking water and 1,4 million people die annually of diseases related to poor water, sanitation and hygiene.

Sourced from Africanews