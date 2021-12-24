About Imo State, Nigeria.

The Slogan

Eastern Heartland

Date Of Creation

3 February 1976

Geography

Imo State is bordered by Abia State on the east, Delta State to the West, Anambra State on the north, and Rivers State to the south

Brief History

Imo State came into existence in 1976 along with other new states created under the leadership of the late military ruler of Nigeria, Murtala Muhammed, having been previously part of East-Central State. The state is named after the Imo River which bears the name of a prominent Nigerian family with that family name, who were the chiefs of Imo State before the ratification of a more formal government. Part of it was split off in 1991 as Abia State, and another part became Ebonyi State.





Imo state was created at Ngwoma and the meetings for the state creation which began after the Nigerian Civil War ended in 1970 were chaired by Eze S. E. Onukogu

The Local Government area

Imo State consists of 27 local government areas:

Aboh Mbaise

Ahiazu Mbaise

Ehime Mbano

Ezinihitte Mbaise

Ideato North

Ideato South

Ihitte/Uboma

Ikeduru

Isiala Mbano

Isu

Mbaitoli

Ngor Okpala

Njaba

Nkwerre

Nwangele

Obowo

Oguta

Ohaji/Egbema

Okigwe

Onuimo

Orlu

Orsu

Oru East

Oru West

Owerri Municipal

Owerri North

Owerri West

Njaba South

The Governor

Hope Uzodinma

The Deputy governor

Placid Njoku (APC)

The Senators

E: Onyewuchi Francis Ezenwa (PDP)

N: Frank Ibezim (APC)

W: Rochas Okorocha (APC)

Representatives

Constituency Member Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Bede Eke PDP Ahiazu Mbaise/Ezinihitte Emeka Chinedu PDP Ehime Mbano/Ihitte Uboma/Obowo Chike Okafor APC Ideato North/Ideato South Paschal Chigozie Obi APC Ikeduru/Mbaitoli Henry Nwawuba PDP Isiala Mbano/Okigwe/Onuimo Miriam Onuoha APC Isu/Njaba/Nkwerre/Nwangele Ugonna Ozurigbo APC Oguta/Ohaji/Egbema/Oru West Uju Kingsley Chima APC Oru East/Orsu/Orlu Jerry Alagbaoso PDP Owerri Municipal/Owerri North/Owerri West Ikenna Elezieanya PD

The Website

www.imostate.gov.ng/

Major Cities

Owerri, Mbaise, Orlu, Oguta, Okigwe, Uzoagba, Emekuku, Mgbidi Nkwerre, Agu, Orie, Obowu, Ideato etc.

Prominent Places

Nekede Zoo

Imo Wonderlake Resort, Oguta

Abadaba Lake Resort

Ada Palm Plantation Complex

Amadioha Shrine

Mineral Resources

The state has several natural resources including crude oil, natural gas, lead, Calcium Carbonate, solar and wind power, zinc

Profitable flora including iroko, mahogany, obeche, bamboo, rubber tree and oil palm. Additionally white clay, fine sand and limestone are found in the state

The population

Population (2017 est.)

• Total 4,927,563

• Estimate 4,978,758

Postal Code

Culture and tourism

Oguta Lake, Oguta

Oguta Lake is the largest natural lake in Imo State and is supposed to have originated from a natural depression. The lake is of immense value to the people of Oguta, Orsu, Nkwesi and Awo. In the colonial era, the Oguta Lake was a port for the evacuation of palm products and the relics of the jetties used by the United African Company (U. A. C.) still exist today. During the civil war, the Oguta Lake was a marine base for the Biafran Navy. Visitors can take a cruise on the lake or play a round of golf on the 18-hole course on the bank of the lake.

Imo Wonderlake Resort, Oguta

This is the second largest freshwater lake in Nigeria and it is surrounded with evergreen environs of the poetic beauty.

Amadioha Shrine

A mysterious shrine and many more mysterious destinations. The state also has athletic facilities equipped with modern fitting and fixtures and provides world class service.

Abadaba Lake Resort

The lake resort which is situated in Obowo LGA has a fresh and muddy colour water body which is festooned with a luxuriant raffia palm and bamboo trees adding to its aestheticism. The lake is accessed through Owerri/Umuahia road, stop at Avutu.

Ngwu Spring Natural Water

The Ngwu spring water known as Iyi Umugara is found in Nkwere LGA and it is sparkling natural water, pure and crystal-like. The stream which is formed by the cascading spring water is a mystery because its volume and flow increases mostly during dry season.

Ada Palm Plantation Complex

Established in 1974, Ada palm is the biggest and most viable oil palm plantation in West Africa. The palm plantation, which occupies about 4,310 hectares of land, with a housing estate, was one of the nation’s major sources of foreign exchange before the discovery of petroleum. This plantation lies in the parcel of land between Amafor and Egbema in Ohiji/Egbema LGA. Access is Owerri to Port-Harcourt road; turn right to Amafor about 20km from Owerri.

Asumpta Cathedral

Located in the centre of Owerri, it is reputed to be the biggest Catholic Church in West Africa, fashioned in Italian architectural design.

Mbari Cultural & Art Centre, Owerri

Mbari centre is situated at Ikenegbu in Central Owerri. It is being housed by the Imo State council for Arts and Culture. Mbari is an open air museum that houses monumental arts that depicts peace, prosperity and social life in Igbo land.

Eze Silver Ibenyi Ugbala II Palace, Orlu

It is a traditional court palace with its mysteries, historical and archeological discoveries. A custodian of Igbo culture and tradition, the palace is an ideal place for Igbo cultural studies.

Palm Beach Holiday Resort, Awo-Omama

Located in Awo-Omama, it is a beach that is associated with palm trees and beautiful environment for relaxation.

Rolling Hills, Okigwe

Located in the ancient city of Okigwe, the hills which comprise a series of hills that expand from Ihube to Okigwe town into the northern border, provide a great site for camping and picnicking.

The Sources of Urashi River

Located in Ezeama community in Dikenafai in Ideato-south LGA, this is a spring which has mysterious source from a rope-like feather stretching from a mountainous substance. The spring is believed to have been the source of Urashi River which stretches from Ideato south to north, terminating in Oguido where the blue lake and Urashi River is located.

Iyi Ogidi Spring

Located in Ofeahia Amaifeke autonomous community in Orlu LGA, the spring water here bubbles up from five separate channels in a pleasant, serene spot. The British built a hill station here in colonial times.

Iyi Okwu Spring

Iyi Okwu spring is located at Okwuepe village in Ebenese Ihioma autonomous community in Orlu LGA. The spring, which gushes out from a rock on the hill in pipe-like manner laid by nature is very clean and pure as it rushes with intensity downwards.

Edemili Lake

This Lake occupies a wetland, which is more of a swampy environment and it is located in Awo Idemili about 2km from the local government headquarters. It has a palm beach setting with so many palm fruits occupying a large area of land.

Amusement Park, Owerri

This Park was created for relaxation and entertainment for families, visitors and children within the Owerri community.

Nekede Zoo

This is a biological garden complex located at old Nekede in Owerri. The Zoo has stock of different animals ranging from Lions, Pythons, Monkey, Ostrich, Crocodile, Cattle Egret, Guerrilla, and different birds

Notable People

Sport

Chioma Ajunwa – 1996 Olympic gold long jumper

Prince Amukamara – cornerback for the Chicago Bears

Emmanuel Amunike – 1994 African Player of the Year and Olympic-winning soccer star

Nnamdi Asomugha – former Oakland Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles Cornerback

Chidobe Awuzie – cornerback for the Cincinnati Bengals

Kelechi Iheanacho – striker for Leicester City, U-17 World Cup winner and tournament’s MVP (2013)

Christian Okoye – former running back for the Kansas City Chiefs

Samuel Okwaraji (1964–1989) – national footballer

Levi Onwuzurike- defensive tackle for Detroit Lions 2021–present

Christy Opara – 1997/98 60 meters; fastest woman in the world; 1992 Olympic bronze medalist in track and field

Arts

Obianuju Catherine Acholonu – author

Okey Bakassi – comedian and actor

Charly Boy – hip hop singer and activist

Rita Dominic – Nigerian actress

Mercy Eke – actress and reality star

Prince Eke – Nollywood actor

Nelson Enwerem – model, television personality and winner of Mr Nigeria 2018

Osita Iheme – actor

Ada Jesus – Nigerian actress and comedienne

John Munonye – author

Genevieve Nnaji – Nollywood actress

Alban Uzoma Nwapa – Eurodance musician

Onyeka Nwelue – author, scholar, actor, entrepreneur

Christogonus Ezebuiro Obinna – highlife musician

Clem Ohameze – actor

Stephanie Okereke – actress

Onyeka Onwenu – singer, actress and politician

Benjamin Okorie – highlife musician

Kingsley Okorie – highlife musician

Politics

Pats Acholonu – Supreme Court Justice

Chris Anyanwu – journalist and senator

Chris Okewulonu – Chief of Staff

Ifeanyi Ararume – former senator of Okigwe zone (1999-2007)

Kema Chikwe – former Minister of Aviation

Chile Eboe-Osuji – Judge, International Court of Criminal Justice, Hague

Evan Enwerem – former governor and former President of the Senate

Emeka Ihedioha – former Governor and Chief whip Nigeria House of Representatives

Maurice Iwu – former INEC chairman

Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu – politician and businessman

Prince Eze Madumere – former Deputy Governor

K. O. Mbadiwe – former Minister of Commerce and Industry

Sam Mbakwe – former Governor

Henry Nwawuba – Politician and Entrepreneur

Raymond Njoku – former Minister of Transportation

Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba – former House of Representatives Member and current Minister of the Federal Republic Of Nigeria

Arthur Nzeribe – former Senator Orlu Zone, Member of the Senate of Nigeria in the 4th National Assembly (1999-2003)

Chinwe Obaji – professor and former Minister of Education

Walter Ofonagoro – former Minister of Information and Culture

Ikedi Ohakim – former governor

Rochas Okorocha – former governor and a serving senator representing Imo West

Fabian Osuji – former Minister of Education

Ugonna Ozurigbo – Deputy Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly (2015–), and Member

Achike Udenwa – former Governor

Other

Adiele Afigbo – historian

Michael Echeruo – academic and writer in Igbo studies

Michael Ikoku — businessman

Nenny B – media personality

Evelyn Okere – Nigerian businesswoman, publisher, fashion designer

Odumeje — Clergyman.

Languages

Institutions

