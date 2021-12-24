About Imo State, Nigeria.
The Slogan
Eastern Heartland
Date Of Creation
3 February 1976
Geography
Imo State is bordered by Abia State on the east, Delta State to the West, Anambra State on the north, and Rivers State to the south
Brief History
Imo State came into existence in 1976 along with other new states created under the leadership of the late military ruler of Nigeria, Murtala Muhammed, having been previously part of East-Central State. The state is named after the Imo River which bears the name of a prominent Nigerian family with that family name, who were the chiefs of Imo State before the ratification of a more formal government. Part of it was split off in 1991 as Abia State, and another part became Ebonyi State.
Imo state was created at Ngwoma and the meetings for the state creation which began after the Nigerian Civil War ended in 1970 were chaired by Eze S. E. Onukogu
The Local Government area
Imo State consists of 27 local government areas:
Aboh Mbaise
Ahiazu Mbaise
Ehime Mbano
Ezinihitte Mbaise
Ideato North
Ideato South
Ihitte/Uboma
Ikeduru
Isiala Mbano
Isu
Mbaitoli
Ngor Okpala
Njaba
Nkwerre
Nwangele
Obowo
Oguta
Ohaji/Egbema
Okigwe
Onuimo
Orlu
Orsu
Oru East
Oru West
Owerri Municipal
Owerri North
Owerri West
Njaba South
The Governor
Hope Uzodinma
The Deputy governor
Placid Njoku (APC)
The Senators
E: Onyewuchi Francis Ezenwa (PDP)
N: Frank Ibezim (APC)
W: Rochas Okorocha (APC)
Representatives
|Constituency
|Member
|Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala
|Bede Eke
|PDP
|Ahiazu Mbaise/Ezinihitte
|Emeka Chinedu
|PDP
|Ehime Mbano/Ihitte Uboma/Obowo
|Chike Okafor
|APC
|Ideato North/Ideato South
|Paschal Chigozie Obi
|APC
|Ikeduru/Mbaitoli
|Henry Nwawuba
|PDP
|Isiala Mbano/Okigwe/Onuimo
|Miriam Onuoha
|APC
|Isu/Njaba/Nkwerre/Nwangele
|Ugonna Ozurigbo
|APC
|Oguta/Ohaji/Egbema/Oru West
|Uju Kingsley Chima
|APC
|Oru East/Orsu/Orlu
|Jerry Alagbaoso
|PDP
|Owerri Municipal/Owerri North/Owerri West
|Ikenna Elezieanya
|PD
The Website
Major Cities
Owerri, Mbaise, Orlu, Oguta, Okigwe, Uzoagba, Emekuku, Mgbidi Nkwerre, Agu, Orie, Obowu, Ideato etc.
Prominent Places
Nekede Zoo
Imo Wonderlake Resort, Oguta
Abadaba Lake Resort
Ada Palm Plantation Complex
Amadioha Shrine
Mineral Resources
The state has several natural resources including crude oil, natural gas, lead, Calcium Carbonate, solar and wind power, zinc
Profitable flora including iroko, mahogany, obeche, bamboo, rubber tree and oil palm. Additionally white clay, fine sand and limestone are found in the state
The population
Population (2017 est.)
• Total 4,927,563
• Estimate 4,978,758
Postal Code
Culture and tourism
Oguta Lake, Oguta
Oguta Lake is the largest natural lake in Imo State and is supposed to have originated from a natural depression. The lake is of immense value to the people of Oguta, Orsu, Nkwesi and Awo. In the colonial era, the Oguta Lake was a port for the evacuation of palm products and the relics of the jetties used by the United African Company (U. A. C.) still exist today. During the civil war, the Oguta Lake was a marine base for the Biafran Navy. Visitors can take a cruise on the lake or play a round of golf on the 18-hole course on the bank of the lake.
Imo Wonderlake Resort, Oguta
This is the second largest freshwater lake in Nigeria and it is surrounded with evergreen environs of the poetic beauty.
Amadioha Shrine
A mysterious shrine and many more mysterious destinations. The state also has athletic facilities equipped with modern fitting and fixtures and provides world class service.
Abadaba Lake Resort
The lake resort which is situated in Obowo LGA has a fresh and muddy colour water body which is festooned with a luxuriant raffia palm and bamboo trees adding to its aestheticism. The lake is accessed through Owerri/Umuahia road, stop at Avutu.
Ngwu Spring Natural Water
The Ngwu spring water known as Iyi Umugara is found in Nkwere LGA and it is sparkling natural water, pure and crystal-like. The stream which is formed by the cascading spring water is a mystery because its volume and flow increases mostly during dry season.
Ada Palm Plantation Complex
Established in 1974, Ada palm is the biggest and most viable oil palm plantation in West Africa. The palm plantation, which occupies about 4,310 hectares of land, with a housing estate, was one of the nation’s major sources of foreign exchange before the discovery of petroleum. This plantation lies in the parcel of land between Amafor and Egbema in Ohiji/Egbema LGA. Access is Owerri to Port-Harcourt road; turn right to Amafor about 20km from Owerri.
Asumpta Cathedral
Located in the centre of Owerri, it is reputed to be the biggest Catholic Church in West Africa, fashioned in Italian architectural design.
Mbari Cultural & Art Centre, Owerri
Mbari centre is situated at Ikenegbu in Central Owerri. It is being housed by the Imo State council for Arts and Culture. Mbari is an open air museum that houses monumental arts that depicts peace, prosperity and social life in Igbo land.
Eze Silver Ibenyi Ugbala II Palace, Orlu
It is a traditional court palace with its mysteries, historical and archeological discoveries. A custodian of Igbo culture and tradition, the palace is an ideal place for Igbo cultural studies.
Palm Beach Holiday Resort, Awo-Omama
Located in Awo-Omama, it is a beach that is associated with palm trees and beautiful environment for relaxation.
Rolling Hills, Okigwe
Located in the ancient city of Okigwe, the hills which comprise a series of hills that expand from Ihube to Okigwe town into the northern border, provide a great site for camping and picnicking.
The Sources of Urashi River
Located in Ezeama community in Dikenafai in Ideato-south LGA, this is a spring which has mysterious source from a rope-like feather stretching from a mountainous substance. The spring is believed to have been the source of Urashi River which stretches from Ideato south to north, terminating in Oguido where the blue lake and Urashi River is located.
Iyi Ogidi Spring
Located in Ofeahia Amaifeke autonomous community in Orlu LGA, the spring water here bubbles up from five separate channels in a pleasant, serene spot. The British built a hill station here in colonial times.
Iyi Okwu Spring
Iyi Okwu spring is located at Okwuepe village in Ebenese Ihioma autonomous community in Orlu LGA. The spring, which gushes out from a rock on the hill in pipe-like manner laid by nature is very clean and pure as it rushes with intensity downwards.
Edemili Lake
This Lake occupies a wetland, which is more of a swampy environment and it is located in Awo Idemili about 2km from the local government headquarters. It has a palm beach setting with so many palm fruits occupying a large area of land.
Amusement Park, Owerri
This Park was created for relaxation and entertainment for families, visitors and children within the Owerri community.
Nekede Zoo
This is a biological garden complex located at old Nekede in Owerri. The Zoo has stock of different animals ranging from Lions, Pythons, Monkey, Ostrich, Crocodile, Cattle Egret, Guerrilla, and different birds
Notable People
Sport
Chioma Ajunwa – 1996 Olympic gold long jumper
Prince Amukamara – cornerback for the Chicago Bears
Emmanuel Amunike – 1994 African Player of the Year and Olympic-winning soccer star
Nnamdi Asomugha – former Oakland Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles Cornerback
Chidobe Awuzie – cornerback for the Cincinnati Bengals
Kelechi Iheanacho – striker for Leicester City, U-17 World Cup winner and tournament’s MVP (2013)
Christian Okoye – former running back for the Kansas City Chiefs
Samuel Okwaraji (1964–1989) – national footballer
Levi Onwuzurike- defensive tackle for Detroit Lions 2021–present
Christy Opara – 1997/98 60 meters; fastest woman in the world; 1992 Olympic bronze medalist in track and field
Arts
Obianuju Catherine Acholonu – author
Okey Bakassi – comedian and actor
Charly Boy – hip hop singer and activist
Rita Dominic – Nigerian actress
Mercy Eke – actress and reality star
Prince Eke – Nollywood actor
Nelson Enwerem – model, television personality and winner of Mr Nigeria 2018
Osita Iheme – actor
Ada Jesus – Nigerian actress and comedienne
John Munonye – author
Genevieve Nnaji – Nollywood actress
Alban Uzoma Nwapa – Eurodance musician
Onyeka Nwelue – author, scholar, actor, entrepreneur
Christogonus Ezebuiro Obinna – highlife musician
Clem Ohameze – actor
Stephanie Okereke – actress
Onyeka Onwenu – singer, actress and politician
Benjamin Okorie – highlife musician
Kingsley Okorie – highlife musician
Politics
Pats Acholonu – Supreme Court Justice
Chris Anyanwu – journalist and senator
Chris Okewulonu – Chief of Staff
Ifeanyi Ararume – former senator of Okigwe zone (1999-2007)
Kema Chikwe – former Minister of Aviation
Chile Eboe-Osuji – Judge, International Court of Criminal Justice, Hague
Evan Enwerem – former governor and former President of the Senate
Emeka Ihedioha – former Governor and Chief whip Nigeria House of Representatives
Maurice Iwu – former INEC chairman
Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu – politician and businessman
Prince Eze Madumere – former Deputy Governor
K. O. Mbadiwe – former Minister of Commerce and Industry
Sam Mbakwe – former Governor
Henry Nwawuba – Politician and Entrepreneur
Raymond Njoku – former Minister of Transportation
Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba – former House of Representatives Member and current Minister of the Federal Republic Of Nigeria
Arthur Nzeribe – former Senator Orlu Zone, Member of the Senate of Nigeria in the 4th National Assembly (1999-2003)
Chinwe Obaji – professor and former Minister of Education
Walter Ofonagoro – former Minister of Information and Culture
Ikedi Ohakim – former governor
Rochas Okorocha – former governor and a serving senator representing Imo West
Fabian Osuji – former Minister of Education
Ugonna Ozurigbo – Deputy Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly (2015–), and Member
Achike Udenwa – former Governor
Other
Adiele Afigbo – historian
Michael Echeruo – academic and writer in Igbo studies
Michael Ikoku — businessman
Nenny B – media personality
Evelyn Okere – Nigerian businesswoman, publisher, fashion designer
Odumeje — Clergyman.