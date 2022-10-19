7 popular slangs that show Nigerians are suffering
Gone are the days we used to sing ‘all my guys are ballers’. Now our popular slangs are;
1. God abeg o, who go help o
Popularised by singer Portable, many Nigerians have found themselves crying to the only person that can save them, God.
How to use it in a sentence – I don’t want to see shege, God abeg o.
2. Sapa
This means a serious absence of purchasing power, it gained momentum in 2021, but now it’s on everyone’s lips.
How to use in a sentence – Omo, sapa choke o.
3. Shege
This an old phrase that is now gaining popularity because everyone is seeing shege. It means trouble or a tough time.
How to use it in a sentence – I’m going through shege.
4. I wanna be a baller, I don’t wanna be a mechanic
This slang started from a random video online, people have resorted to manifesting a baller’s lifestyle and running away from the ways of a mechanic.
How to use it in a sentence – I wanna be a baller, I don’t wanna be mechanic.
5. Japa
Japa is another slang that is on everyone’s lips and it simply means running away from the country.
How to use it in a sentence – I don japa o.
6. E choke
This slang was Davido’s brainchild and it first meant someone’s success is oppressing you but now it means life is oppressing you.
How to use it in a sentence – E choke.
7. Trenches
This is both a place and a state of mind, it means a very bad and razz situation or place.
How to use it in a sentence – Update us about what’s going on in the trenches.