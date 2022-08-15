5 times King Promise has delivered on his Nigerian collaborations

A unique thread that runs through these collaborations is the notable distinction between the artists involved. The Ghanaian artists always tend to lean predominantly toward the Ghanaian sound while the Nigerian artists offer the Afrobeats sound primarily domesticated in Nigeria but with its tentacles spread abroad.

One Ghanaian artist who has however been able to match the quintessential Afrobeats appeal ability of Nigeria acts is King Promise. The superstar has been able to create Afrobeats music stripped of the overburdening Ghanaian elements thereby creating quintessential Afrobeats song that is appealing across the board.

Perhaps, there’s no better way to showcase King Promise’s Afrobeats credentials than through his collaborations with Nigerian Afrobeats superstars.

These are 6 songs on which the 5 Star artist has proven that he’s an Afrobeats maestro.

King Promise feat Simi – ‘Selfish Part 2’

In the single, King Promise provides a tingling R&B duet with Simi where he laid the Afrobeats melody for Simi to come in and lay her vocals which perfectly complimented King Promise’s rich vocals.

CDQ feat King Promise – ‘Flex’

There’s just about a handful of Ghanaian artists that can jump on a Nigerian Street-hop song and King Promise heads this list. On ‘Flex’ he provided verse that combines indigenous language and Pidgin delivered with a pop rap melody that matches CDQ’s street style.

King Promise feat Wizkid – ‘Tokyo’

On a song with the biggest artist on the continent, King Promise shines brightly by an unforgettable melody with which he warmed his way into the hearts of Nigerian listeners.

King Promise feat Patoranking – ‘Chop Life’

King Promise blurred the lines between Nigerian and Ghanaian Afrobeats when he joined forces with Patoranking on ‘Chop Life’. Using his trademark melody and pidgin to reach a wide audience, King Promise was able to create a delightful feel good song.

King Promise feat Omah Lay – ’10 Toes’

In his latest collaboration, King Promise joins forces with Nigerian superstar Omah Lay to create the quintessential Afrobeats song with a global appeal.

On this list, King Promise’s flexible talent is showcased across R&B, Street-hop, and Pop. His ability to blend into different Afrobeats sub-genres and create ear-pleasing music is displayed in his recently released sophomore album ‘5 Star’.

When it comes to King Promise, his uniquely intoxicating melody and the wide appeal of his music combine to make a 5 Star Afrobeats artist.

