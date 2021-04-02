24-year-old ex-Nigerian beauty queen shot dead in U.S

– Advertisement –





A former Nigerian beauty queen, studying for her doctorate degree in the United States, Najeebat Sule has been shot dead.

Police say Sule was shot multiple times by an unknown gunman in Philadelphia, United States.

The unknown assailant shot the 24-year-old model on March 12 while sitting in her car in the city’s Holmesburg neighborhood, Fox29 Philadelphia reported.

She was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where she died, according to police who then identified her as Najeebat Sule.

Sule’s father, Adewale Sule told journalists that, the suspect had just fired the last rounds of the shots at his daughter when he emerged from the house.

– Advertisement –



He is quoted by Daily Mail as saying that “I saw the guy shooting my daughter. He shot the last round, and I pursued him. He ran back to his car.”

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered, according to the police.

Ms Sule only recently earned a Master’s degree in public health from West Chester University.

She was pursuing a doctorate after migrating with her family to Philadelphia from Nigeria over ten years ago.

– Advertisement –





In 2019, she was crowned second runner-up at the Miss Nigeria International pageant, where she represented Ondo State.

She was also a 2019 Miss Nigeria USA finalist, according to Nigerian local news outlets.

Organizers of the Miss Nigeria International pageant have paid tribute to Sule saying they “are devastated to announce the sudden loss of one of our brightest stars, Queen Najeebat Sule, who transitioned from this earth on Friday March 12th 2021.”

“Her departure came as a shock and a knife to the heart and has left us all reeling and wondering how such a beautiful young life could be cut short so soon. Our heart and prayers go out to her family and we ask that you all pray for strength for the family,” the statement added.

Source: Africafeeds.com

Sourced from Africa Feeds