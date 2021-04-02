Niger: Bazoum sworn in as President after coup attempt

– Advertisement –





Mohamed Bazoum has been sworn in as the president of Niger at a ceremony in the capital, Niamey on Friday.

The swearing in ceremony was held under beefed-up security following a foiled coup attempt during the week.

Niger has been on high alert after that incident and the new president now has a major task to restore order.

President Mohamed Bazoum is taking over in Niger’s first democratic transition of power since independence from France in 1960.

– Advertisement –



Former President Mahamadou Issoufou stepped down after his two five-year terms expired, a move that is crucial in Friday’s smooth transfer of power.

Issoufou has said “Handing over power in 2021 to a democratically elected successor… will be my greatest achievement.”

President Mohammed Bazoum, 61 is the former interior minister under ex-president Issoufou and was his right-hand man.

Niger’s top court confirmed Bazoum’s victory in the presidential runoff, allowing for him to be sworn into office.

– Advertisement –





But since Bazoum’s victory there have been series of attacks by armed groups culminating in the foiled attempted coup.

Former President Mahamane Ousmane, who lost in the runoff, has rejected the results, alleging fraud.

Source: Africafeeds.com