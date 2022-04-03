2023: Nigerian Celebrities React As Banky W Joins PDP To Declare Political Ambition

Advertisement



Nigerian celebrites have hailed their colleague and music executive Bankole Wellington, also known as Banky W, who openly declared his intentions to run for the House of Representatives seat in the 2023 general election.

Naija News earlier reports that Banky W via his Twitter handle on Friday emphasised on the need to infiltrate major existing political parties to build a better Nigeria.

He also revealed that he would be contesting for House of Representatives seat in the 2023 general election.

“I would like to announce that I will once again be answering the call to serve by attempting to secure a ticket to represent Eti-Osa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),” Banky W wrote.

He said some people may not understand or agree with his decision to run, or his choice of platform, “but I’ve learnt that we must engage with Nigeria where it is, not where we hope that it should be.”

As usual, some colleagues of the singer, stormed his comment section to pleged their support whilst hailing the award-winning singer.

Weird MC wrote: This one is done by the special grace of God.

Jemima Osunde wrote: #TalkAndDo for real. 100% and solidly behind you papa! We move.

Lala Akindoju wrote: We actually move.

mi_abaga wrote; ‘Behind you brother’

officialwaje wrote; ‘we are with you alllllll the way! In prayers, physically etc’

omawonder wrote; ‘We are with you all the way!!!’

simiesiri wrote; ‘Yes! We’re solidly behind you. Thank you Banky 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 May God be with you on this path, amen’

bolanle wrote; ‘amen . Thank you Banky’

Naija News recalls that Banky W had contested for the House of Representatives position in 2019 on the platform of the Modern Democratic Party (MDP) but lost.

