2022 WCQ: ‘Ghana’s Superior Record Against Nigeria Don’t Bother Us’  –Musa 

Super Eagles skipper Ahmed Musa has played down Black Stars of Ghana’s superior record against Nigeria.

Both countries will rekindle their age long rivalry when they faceoff in the 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs.

The first leg will take place on Friday 25th March in Kumasi with the reverse fixture coming up four days later in Abuja.

Also Read: Balogun Reveals How Super Eagles Can Beat Ghana

The Black Stars enjoy a superior record to Nigeria with 21 wins, 10 defeats and 18 draws.

In their last four fixtures, the Black Stars have recorded three wins and secured a draw.

For the Eagles, their last win against the Black Stars was at the 2006 AFCON.

And looking forward to Friday’s game, Musa posited that Ghana’s superior record against Nigeria would count for nothing when they clash for the 2022 World Cup ticket.

“Nigeria and Ghana is about politics, jollof, about music, acting, fashion everything and thank God football has brought us together to show who is the King,” Musa said in a video published on NFF TV.

“And for the record, I’m not going to say anything concerning that because they have good record against Nigeria but this is a new generation of Super Eagles.”

Meanwhile, Maduka Okoye has been ruled out of the tie due to illness and has been replaced by Enyimba’s John Noble.

Betway.Com: Bet Anywhere, Anytime, 100% First Time Deposit.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.