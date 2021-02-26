Zimbabwe’s Vice President refuses to resign over sex scandal

– Advertisement –





Zimbabwe’s 71-year-old Vice President Kembo Mohadi has refused to resign over recent reports of a sex scandal involving him.

Mohadi is reported by local media in Zimbabwe of having an affair with women and even being caught on tape soliciting for sex.

In one of the instances, the vice president was alleged to be involved in planning to have sex with his younger and married lover in the office.

The young lover in the conversation also warned the vice president of possible overdose on an aphrodisiac as he prepares himself for some action in bed.

In one of the conversations the vice president said “Yes I have, I drank two cups,” referring to the aphrodisiac.

His response surprises Abbigal who warns her elderly lover: “You will overdose.”

“It’s not that sour,” Mohadi says, as if to assure her.

But on Wednesday the vice president dismissed the allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against him by local media.

He claimed he was rather a victim of “political machinations” and refused to resign because of the said scandal.

“I am innocent and a victim of political machinations being peddled through hacking and voice cloning,” said Mohadi.

He added that “Despite growing impatient because of days of weird character assassinations, I wish to categorically state that the allegations being levelled against me are not only false but also well-choreographed to demean, condescend and spoil my image as a national leader and patriot.”

The vice president also said he remains “a committed leader, father, cadre and servant of this great nation.

So, nothing is going to change because all this is concocted to tarnish my image. If anything is going to happen it is going to be His Excellency who will determine my future.”

Source: Africafeeds.com