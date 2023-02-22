Zimbabwe’s Second Structured Dialogue Platform Meeting

What: Second Structured Dialogue Platform Meeting – a forum for discussion between the Government of Zimbabwe and its development partners and creditors on the country’s arrears clearance and debt resolution process.

Who: Various stakeholders, including President Emmerson D. Mnangagwa; Mr. Joaquim Chissano, former President of Mozambique; Mrs. Luisa Diogo, former Prime Minister of Mozambique; Professor Mthuli Ncube, Minister of Finance and Economic Development and Governor for Zimbabwe at the African Development Bank Group; Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, President, African Development Bank Group; other Zimbabwean Cabinet ministers; Zimbabwe’s development partners and creditors.

When: Thursday, 23 February 2023 | 08:00– 14:00 East African Time (06:00 -12:00 GMT)

Where: Meikles Hotel, Corner of Third Street and Jason Moyo Avenue, Harare, Zimbabwe

The government of Zimbabwe is organizing a second structured dialogue platform with its creditors and development partners to discuss an engagement plan for Zimbabwe’s arrears clearance and debt resolution process.

President Mnangagwa will open the meeting. Also present will be the former President of Mozambique, Mr. Joaquim Chissano. As facilitator, Mr. Chissano will lead the dialogue process on broad economic and governance issues constraining arrears clearance and debt resolution. Since arriving in Zimbabwe earlier this week, Chissano has been consulting with various stakeholders, including development partners, and representatives of the private sector and civil society.

Mrs. Luisa Diogo, former Prime Minister of Mozambique, is supporting the facilitator in her role as technical advisor. Championing the process is Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank Group, who was invited to play this role by the Zimbabwean president in 2022. Adesina has since dedicated resources to help the authorities ensure a successful process.

The meeting follows an initial dialogue held on the 1st of December 2022 involving the government and various stakeholders.

A press conference will follow the meeting at the Meikles Hotel.

