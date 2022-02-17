Zambian woman claims listening to Tekno’s music got her pregnant, demands for child support from the Nigerian singer

“TEKNO needs to pay Child support for his baby. I cant suffer because of him”- Zambian Woman Cries out.

A Lady from Zambia, ‘Rita Mwayanda’ took it out in public to express how Nigerian musician , Tekno is the reason she has a child, and suffering.

“It was back in 2016”- She explained. “I loved Tekno’s music so much. I would go out to a club just to listen to any song by Tekno. During the month he released ‘Pana’ I got so excited that I slept with a man I didnt know and ended up pregnant. If It was not for Tekno I wouldn’t have this child so he needs to pay for child support”