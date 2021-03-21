‘You’re Sellouts’ – Shatta Wale Mocks Ghanaians For Preferring Nigerian Music To Theirs

Popular Ghanaian rapper, Shatta Wale has slammed Ghanaians for preferring Nigerian music to Ghanaian music in a new video.

Information Nigeria recalls that the ‘Already’ crooner took to his Twitter page shortly after the 63rd Grammy Awards Ceremony to call out his fellow Ghanaians for criticizing Ghanaian artists after Nigerian music stars, Burna Boy and Wizkid copped Grammy awards.

The rapper is at it again as he has recorded a new video in which he describes his countrypeople as sellouts.

His colleague, Stonebwoy has, however, sent a huge shout out to Nigerian artists for representing Africa in a positive light to the global entertainment community.

