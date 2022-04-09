World-renowned poet Amu Nnadi, singer Pamela Scott release first single

The much anticipated first single from Amu Nnadi’s new album: “Everything Beautiful,” comes out on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022.

The song, titled: “Amazing,” was created from his poem of the same title in his fourth book: “A river’s journey,” published in 2016, and is performed with Pamela Scott.

Nnadi is a multiple award-winning poet, including the prestigious Glenna Luschei African Poetry Book Prize in 2014, whose works have been adopted by several universities as literature materials.

It could be recalled that last year he launched his book: “The love canticles,” and introduced Nigerians to his forthcoming album.

He disclosed to this writer that the album is ready and a new single would be released every month until the full album’s unveiling in October this year.

Other collaborators on this impressive album include August Chuks, Feelix, Amutolani, Tarri Guitarri and Buchi of Today FM.

Scott, who is a soft rock, neo-soul singer, songwriter, acoustic guitarist and producer, has released four singles and an EP, titled: “Who I Am,” which gained recognition in the Nigerian music industry.

Her voice is described as “a soul on its own, capturing all who listens to her.”

She is known for her message of God’s love and hope and declares: “I sing my truth and my truth sets me free.”

The song, which begins with the words: “We belong to a great and immeasurable universe, which we cannot fathom,” is a deeply philosophical piece that reflects the brilliance of Nnadi’s poetry and the beauty of Scott’s singing and craft.

According to Nnadi: “It’s amazing how many planets we find but inhabit one earth, how many fruits there are but only a few we eat.

“It’s amazing how many stars in our universe, but how few we know, how much knowledge there is and how so small our minds.

“We think ourselves masters of the universe, the true emperors, but sadly, how so little we know, how so little man is.

“No matter how greedy, no man can own the world.

“No matter how much water, our earth cannot drown in it.”

