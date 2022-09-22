Wizkid to perform next album on Apple Music

Music star, Ayo Balogun, popular as Wizkid has announced that he will be performing his next album on Apple Music in London, on September 27, 2022.

Wizkid announced this via his Twitter handle, Wednesday. Wizkid revealed he would be performing his much-anticipated album, More Love, Less Ego (MLLE), at the event.

“Biggest bird bringing #AppleMusicLive to London! For one night only at the Roundhouse performing my new album. Sign up for tickets to the exclusive show,” he tweeted, sharing a link.

Related News

The performance is the first time his fans will hear the album which is set for release later this year.

As a fast-growing base of Afro beats, Wizkid’s live performance on Apple Music is indeed another big thing for Nigerian music.