Wizkid, Tems win at 2022 American Music Awards
Nigerian music star, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has made history as the first artiste to win the Favourite Afrobeats Artiste category in the American Music Awards.
The 50th edition of the event held on Sunday, at Microsoft Theater, California.
For the first time, the Favorite Afrobeats Artiste category was introduced into the award show.
Wizkid contended with other Nigerian counterparts including Burna Boy, CKay, Fireboy DML and Tems to finally clinch the novel award.
His collaboration with Tems on Essence, also won in the Favourite R&B Song category at the event.
Essence continues to clinch awards two years after its release in October 2020, as the 11th track on Wizkid’s fourth studio album, Made in Lagos.
American singer, Tailor Swift, was the biggest winner of the night, clinching six awards in total including the 2022 Artiste of the Year. With the wins, she extends her record as the most-awarded artist in AMA history, with 40 wins in total.
Below is the full list of winners
Artist of the year
Taylor Swift – WINNER
New artist of the year
Dove Cameron – WINNER
Collaboration of the year
Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix” – WINNER
Favorite male pop artist
Harry Styles – WINNER
Favorite female pop artist
Taylor Swift – WINNER
Favorite pop duo or group
BTS – WINNER
Favorite pop album
Taylor Swift, “Red (Taylor’s Version)” – WINNER
Favorite pop song
Harry Styles, “As It Was” – WINNER
Favorite music video
Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” – WINNER
Favorite male country artist
Morgan Wallen -WINNER
Favorite female country artist
Taylor Swift – WINNER
Favorite country group or duo
Dan & Shay -WINNER
Favorite male hip-hop artist
Kendrick Lamar -WINNER
Favorite female hip-hop artist
Nicki Minaj -WINNER
Favorite hip-hop song
Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U” -WINNER
Favorite male R&B artist
Chris Brown -WINNER
Favorite female R&B artist
Beyoncé -WINNER
Favourite R&B Song
Wizkid ft Tems, “Essence” – WINNER
Favorite rock artist
Machine Gun Kelly – WINNER
Favorite rock song
Måneskin, “Beggin’” – WINNER
Favorite male Latin artist
Bad Bunny – WINNER
Favorite female Latin artist
Anitta *WINNER
Favorite Afrobeats Artist
Wizkid – WINNER
Favorite K-pop artist
BTS – WINNER