Global Community of Practice (G-CoP) Policy Dialogue: Leveraging the African Diaspora for Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development in Africa.

What: G-CoP policy dialogue on leveraging the African Diaspora for Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development in Africa.

Who: The Global Community of Practice (G-COP) policy dialogue of the African Development Bank Group; the African Union Commission; the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat, and partner institutions and African Diaspora Organizations.

When: 01 December 2022, 12:00-17:00 GMT (Western Hemisphere audiences); and 02 December 2022, 07:00-10:00 GMT (for Eastern Hemisphere audiences).

Where: Virtual

The African Development Institute of the African Development Bank Group and the African Union Commission will hold a dialogue titled Leveraging the African Diaspora for Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development in Africa on 01 December 2022 from 12:00-17:00 GMT. The program will be repeated on 2 December from 08:00- 13:00 GMT for audiences in the Eastern hemisphere.

Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group, will make a keynote statement. Mr António Vitorino, Director General of the International Organisation of Migration; Mr Wamkele Mene, Secretary General of the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat; and Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission will also speak.

The event will feature several panel discussions involving leaders and representatives of African diaspora organizations. Themes to be discussed include the securitisation of remittances, diaspora bonds, trade and investment promotion, research, innovation, knowledge, and technology sharing, and brain circulation.

The convenors are exploring ways to leverage the wealth of skills and competencies of the African Diaspora to support inclusive growth and sustainable development in Africa. Given the continent’s huge financing, trade, and knowledge gaps, it is obvious that the public sector cannot meet the needs alone.

Please see the Concept Note for more information on the critical questions that will guide the discussions.

Click here to register for the event before 29 November 2022.

You can also register from your smartphone or tablet by scanning the QR code:

