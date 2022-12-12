Wizkid issues apology to Ghanaian patrons who trooped in to witness his concert

The singer who was supposed to perform last night had about 5,000 people waiting for him, but failed to show up. Lovers of Wizkid refused to exit the venue, as they had high hopes that the Gammy-award-winning singer and performer would eventually show up.

Disappointed fans have since taken to social media to vent their anger at how he disrespected them.

After several hours of tweets pouring in on social media from angry fans who were present at the event ground to witness Wizkid live in concert, the artist has finally popped up with a tweet on his social to render his apology to patrons who are disappointed in his failure to show up for his event.

He shared a post that read, “Love you Ghana 🇬🇭💙”