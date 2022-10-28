Wizkid Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Money & Love”: Watch

Wizkid has announced a new album: More Love, Less Ego is due out November 3 via Starboy/Sony Music International/RCA Records. The album is set to include the previously-released single “Bad to Me,” which was produced by Wizkid’s longtime collaborator P2J.

Accompanying the announcement, the Nigerian vocalist has released a new song called “Money & Love,” which arrives with an accompanying video. In the visual, Wizkid stands on the sidewalk sipping tea while trading glances with two women at a newsstand. Check it out below.

More Love, Less Ego is Wizkid’s fifth studio album following 2020’s Made In Lagos. In 2020, he released a deluxe edition of the album, which included a guest appearance from Justin Bieber on the song “Essence.” Earlier this year, he worked with Chris Brown on the single “Call Me Every Day,” and has notably collaborated with Drake, Skepta, Burna Boy, and more in the past few years.

See why Wizkid’s song “Essence” was included on Pitchfork’s list of “The Best Progressive Pop Music of 2021.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music