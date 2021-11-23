Why Buhari govt has failed to wipe out bandits – Nigerian musician, Djinee

Nigerian singer, Djinee has opined that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has been too soft on bandits and kidnappers who threat…

Nigerian singer, Djinee has opined that the President

Muhammadu Buhari-led government has been too soft on bandits and kidnappers who

threaten the security of lives in Nigeria.

The singer said the government does not tackle issues in the

nation except it has a direct impact on their lives and livelihoods, citing the

COVID-19 pandemic and End SARS protest as an example.

He said the present administration will only wipe out

bandits when it has a direct impact on their lives, and family members.

Djinee on Twitter page wrote: “The government never attacks

any issue (good and bad) except it has a direct impact on their lives and

livelihoods. Ebola, COVID, End SARS protest, crypto etc, they acted decisively.

They’ll treat bandits with kid gloves until their lives and that of their

families are in danger.”

“All it takes for the government to wipe out this menace is

for the bandits and herdsmen to take the lives of one of their own,

“mistakenly”. Till then they can continue to brazenly kidnap and maim ordinary

Nigerians for all the government cares.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music