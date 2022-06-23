WHO and Kahoot! collaborate to bring health content into the classroom

WHO is working with Kahoot!, a free game-based learning platform to bring health content to more than a billion students worldwide. Through this collaboration, WHO has published multiple courses, called kahoots, ranging from immunization to misinformation and anything in between.

Children and youth are being exposed to large amounts of health information online, but not all of it is reliable. For this reason, it is critical to reach them with accurate health information and share tips on how to tell the difference between facts and fiction, so they can make educated decisions pertaining to their health and wellbeing.

In December 2021, WHO and Kahoot! collaborated with Arizona State University to create a series of kahoots on misinformation. The course covers topics, such as how to spot misinformation, how to identify credible sources of information, and what you can do to stop misinformation. Gen Z, people between 9 and 24-years-old, is the first generation to grow up with such broad access to information. It is vital they can safely engage with health information and protect themselves from the harms of misinformation. This series has a total of 62 thousand plays and continues to grow.

In 2022, WHO and Kahoot! launched several kahoots under the “Healthy Habits” campaign that covered health topics like myopia, safe listening, tobacco, and immunizations. Collectively, these kahoots have reached 122 thousand players in 122 different countries, primarily the US, India, Canada, Australia, and the UK.

“At Kahoot!, we know that being informed with accurate information is key to making positive decisions at home and in your community, from health and safety issues to lifestyle to civic engagement,” said Craig Narveson, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Kahoot!. “We’re thrilled to be collaborating with the World Health Organization to help learners develop skills and knowledge to make healthy choices through engaging and interactive learning experiences.”

“We welcome efforts by all technology companies such as Kahoot! to reach their large online audiences with accurate health messages,” said Andy Pattison, Team Lead of Digital Channels at the World Health Organization. “Collectively, we need to equip the next generation of decision makers with accurate health information and tools to fight misinformation, so they can make the right decisions to lead healthy lives.”

This collaboration is part of WHO’s broader initiative to work with technology companies to get more health messages to more people through more channels.

Source WHO