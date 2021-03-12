When Your King Is A Child By Evans Ufeli Esq

According to the Regency Acts in force, if the monarch is under the age of 18 years when he or she succeeds the throne, a regency is automatically established, and, until the monarch attains the age of 18 years, the royal functions are discharged by the regent in the name and on behalf of the monarch.

The Regency Act is a sophisticated concept created to support a minor king who as a child cannot manage the affairs of the kingdom but in whose name the Regency Act executes the directives of the kingdom until the king comes of age. In the absence of a Regency Act, the child stands on a high risk of compromising the integrity of the kingdom either by lack of experience or outright mistake.

A child by the Nigerian law is anyone who is below the age of 18 years. Before attaining this age, a child cannot vote or be voted for unless and until he attains the age of majority. The reason a child is precluded from leading a state or a kingdom is that a child lacks the capacity to make sound decisions and stand by the consequences of his actions. He needs experience and training to saddle the affairs of any institution. This training requires rigorous concentration which at the end confers experience and an uplifting of thoughts and capability to function methodically. .

Figuratively speaking, age count is not the only criteria for measuring delinquent expropriation for leadership roles or fitness for purpose. There are very old people who for so many reasons can only be classified as children with arrays of juvenile misconducts . This is so because their quality of thoughts, perspectives to life and dispositions is nothing close to a semblance of maturity. In this very regard, elderly people of this category are children and they should not be allowed to lead any group, institutions or state.

A man who is above the age of seventy years ought to be in retirement and should not lead a nation. At that age, science taught us that there’s a rapid decline in the human capacity to function optimally. And for these leaders in Nigeria who are over eighty years but claim to be in their seventies must all be fished out and prosecuted with immediate effect. The basic problem Nigeria is faced with right now is that of leadership and at different levels of play the country is being led by people who though adults act like children with little or no capacity to turn around the fortune of a state.







The Holy Writ did declare in the book of Ecclesiastics, “woe unto you O land when your king is a child… ‘A child king in the absence of a Regency Act is a threat to the ecosystem. Nigeria is currently being led by a child; an incompetent child. Unfortunately so, we are inundated daily with stories of insecurity, lack of public health care facilities, lack of educational infrastructure, zero economic strategy for growth and the list is endless. Whilst we are under this weight of pain some northern senators are calling on the child President Muhammadu Buhari to grant Amnesty to bandits and hoodlums terrorising Northern Nigeria. The very criminals that have inflicted incalculable damage of lives and properties are currently enjoying the commonwealth of the Nigerian state.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities was on strike for ten months over a common agreement with the union and the Federal Government of Nigeria to fund Nigeria universities, the Federal Government led by Buhari could not address the issues for over ten months but just two days ago an Islamic cleric, Gumi was sent by the Federal Government with the sum of N800 million naira to negotiate the release of the kangara boys who were recently abducted from their school., ‘Woe unto you oh land when your king is a child.” While it was necessary to rescue abducted children Nigeria ought to have known through intelligence the best way to arrest the criminals rather than using money to pay them for crimes committed against humanity.

While the federal government of Nigeria cannot fund education properly it had the resources to throw around bandits and hoodlums while it proceeds to the South – East with soldiers to decimate the Eastern Security Network group who are indigenes organizing themselves to protect their forest against the invasion of fulani herdsmen. This misfortune and misadventures can only happen in a state where the king is a child. If the Federal Government of Nigeria was ever serious about the security challenges of this country by now some drastic steps would have been taken to conquer banditory, insurgency and hooliganism.

Now over to the Nigerian populace. I believe Buhari’s presidency will remain an eye-opener for all and sundry. “Never under-estimate the power of foolish people in large numbers. Why? If they are many in a nation, they can elect a president”

Evans Ufeli Esq is a Lagos based Legal Practitioner and Executive Director Cadrell Advocacy Centre

Sourced From Sahara Reporters